Wordle 1029 Word of the Day for 13 April 2024: Check the Hints, Clues, & Answer

Gear up to solve Wordle 1029 word of the day for today, Saturday, 13 April 2024. The online web-based word game is back to challenge regular players with a new term and they will get only six chances to guess it. You do not have to worry because we will provide all the necessary help you need to get the score. No matter how difficult the puzzles are, we are sure some hints will help you use your chances when needed.

Wordle 1029 word of the day for today, Saturday, 13 April, is not too hard but one must not be overconfident. You have to be careful because you have a few chances. For those who are new, the puzzle for today is present on the official website of the New York Times - nytimes.com for all players.