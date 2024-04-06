Wordle 1022 Answer: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day for 6 April 2024

Wordle has been updated to a new level today on Saturday. Players have to crack this level within six attempts, failing to do so will break the winning streak. Today's Wordle answer may be a bit tricky; however, our hints and clues will help you to not only predict the answer but also earn a daily score.
Wordle is an online puzzle game that was developed by Josh Wardle, and is now owned by The New York Times. Before playing this game, users must be aware about the rules. If you are someone who likes to crack difficult puzzles, then this is the best game for you.
Let us solve Wordle 1022 level for Saturday, 6 April 2024, and get the answer!
Wordle 1022 Hints and Clues For Today
Follow below hints and clues to guess Wordle 1022 answer for Saturday, 6 April 2024.
The answer starts with the letter F.
The answer ends with the letter H.
There is only one vowel in today's Wordle answer.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle 1022 answer.
Today's Wordle answer is a noun
A small songbird.
Wordle 1022 Answer Today
Players who could not guess the answer of Wordle 1022 level must not be disappointed because we have got the solution. The answer of Wordle 1022 on Saturday, 6 April 2024 is:
FINCH
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)