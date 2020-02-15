Zomato Customer Duped of Rs 1 Lakh by Helpline Number Found Online
"I had ordered a pizza through Zomato. When I got a ruined Pizza, I called Zomato customer care. Next thing I know, Rs 1 lakh were wiped out from my UPI account linked to the app," said Shweta Singh.
A resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Shweta was duped off of more than a lakh rupees, by scammers posing as Zomato customer care executives, who told her to follow a link in order to get a refund on the order she was not satisfied with.
Speaking with The Quint, Shweta said that she had initially thought her UPI account had been hacked. However, after approaching PayTm, through which she had paid for the order, she was informed that the customer care number did not belong to Zomato.
Upon approaching the banks, she said that around eight to nine bank accounts were found to receive the amount, all of which were blocked. She has since been assured of getting the money back after a proper investigation into the matter.
Zomato Does Not Have An Official Customer Care Number
A simple Google search tells us that Zomato itself says that there is no customer care number to approach the food delivery portal. Further, it also says that Zomato never asks for the UPI ID or any sensitive information, via its customer support.
The only number available is an Interactive Voice Response (1800-***), which only interacts with the customer and doesn't connect to a customer service executive directly.
Is There No Verification Involved in Google Ads?
We reached out to Google for a response on these questions but have not received an official response at the time of writing this article.
Authentic Google ranking involves a bidding system, where the ranking is calculated using the bid amount of advertisers. The highest bidder for their ad are given priority on Google AdRank.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )