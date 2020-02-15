Zomato Customer Duped of Rs 1 Lakh by Helpline Number Found Online

"I had ordered a pizza through Zomato. When I got a ruined Pizza, I called Zomato customer care. Next thing I know, Rs 1 lakh were wiped out from my UPI account linked to the app," said Shweta Singh.

A resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Shweta was duped off of more than a lakh rupees, by scammers posing as Zomato customer care executives, who told her to follow a link in order to get a refund on the order she was not satisfied with.