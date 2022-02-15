With Starlink Caught in Red Tape, Jio & Airtel Eye Satellite Broadband Pie

Jio Platforms Ltd and global satellite-based content connectivity solutions provider SES on Monday announced a joint venture to deliver affordable broadband services in the country via satellite technology, the former said in a press release.

Jio has entered into a multi-year capacity purchase agreement with Luxembourg-based SES, with a total contract value of about $100 million.

“This joint venture will be a catalyst for connecting the unconnected areas within India and the region to the full range of digital services, offering access to remote health, government services, and distance learning opportunities,” the release said.