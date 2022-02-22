Windows 11 Pro Setup Will Need a Microsoft Account, Internet Connection

Microsoft will rollout Windows 11 Pro in the coming months.

The updated Windows 11 Insider Preview Build said that you can customise your pins in Start by organising them into folders.

"Simply drag an app on top of another to create a folder. You can add more apps to a folder, rearrange apps within a folder, and remove apps from a folder," according to the company.

With a new ‘Do not disturb' feature, it will be easier than ever to silence notification banners. When you are ready to see the notifications that you may have missed, you can find them in Notification Center.

The ‘Live captions' will be automatically generated on-device from any content with audio. Captions can be displayed at the top or bottom of the screen, or in a floating window.

"When browsing your OneDrive folders, you can now see your sync status and quota usage without having to leave File Explorer," said Microsoft.

