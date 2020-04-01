Who is Eric Yuan – The Man Behind The Popular Zoom Video App?
If you hadn't already heard have of Zoom Video Communications, there is a decent chance you’ve made its acquaintance over the past few weeks.
Millions of people are now working from home as part of the intensifying fight against the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to using the video conference for work, many are also tapping it to hold virtual playdates for their kids and virtual happy hours with friends and family banned from gathering in public places.
The crisis has cast a spotlight on Zoom, a company founded nine years ago by its CEO Eric Yuan after he defected from Cisco Systems and took about 40 engineers with him. He wanted to refine a concept he first dreamed up during the 1990s as a college student in China, when he dreaded the 10-hour train trips to see his then-girlfriend, now his wife.
Now Zoom is booming, just 11 months after it made its debut on the stock market. While the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has fallen by 25 percent since its record high on 19 February, Zoom’s stock has soared 46 percent as investors bet on its service becoming a mainstream staple in life after the coronavirus.
Yuan, 50, recently spoke to The Associated Press during an interview conducted on Zoom.
He mentioned how companies will learn from the current scenario and think about remote working. “I am pretty sure almost every company will be thinking about it and say, ‘Hey, maybe working from home makes sense,’ and maybe let every employee work from home, maybe once a week. Previously, a lot of businesses didn't even want to try,” said Yuan.
Yuan also talked about how Zoom is being used for more than just businesses. He said that while it wasn’t what the company had envisioned in the first place, having Zoom used by schools is just motivation for his team to work harder and serve everyone.
“I am just telling my team and reminding myself this is a very critical time because we are in a crisis. So we are focusing on two things: To serve our existing customers and make sure our service is always great quality and is always up. The second thing is how can we help the local community, like the K-12 schools, handle this crisis.”Eric Yuan, Zoom Founder to AP
When quizzed about Zoom’s stock price soaring these days, Yuan played it down and thanked his age and experience for it. “I don’t focus on the stock price,” he said. “So the stock is up, it’s good for our investors. If it’s down, we keep working hard.”
He further talked about how during these trying times of social distancing, physical interaction is an important element of society. He mentioned that in the future, we may have features like a virtual hug which can actually be felt or the possibility of digitising the smell of tea or coffee.
“Those features will be available with AR (augmented reality) technology, but for now it’s too early. That’s why you have to have personal interactions.”
