WhatsApp Without Phone, How To Use It on Your PC/Laptop: Step-by-Step Guide

The WhatsApp without phone feature was introduced by the company a few months ago and has been liked by users a lot. The interesting thing is that users can use WhatsApp on four linked devices simultaneously without being online on the phone. In simple terms, this means that even if you are busy on your phone or have turned off your mobile, you can still use the web version of WhatsApp on your PC.

Though now you are aware that you can use the WhatsApp platform on your PC, tablet, laptop or any other device without even having an active internet connection on your smartphone. But there is one thing that all the users should remember: you have to use your phone for linking WhatsApp on other devices and don't have to log out from that device to use the platform without phone. If you log out, then you have to use your phone again and again to link WhatsApp on your PC/laptop.