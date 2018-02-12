WhatsApp Payment Feature Live in India; Here’s How it Works

WhatsApp payment feature is now live in India, making it the first country to support in-app payment on the popular messaging platform. The payment option has made its way to all WhatsApp users as the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) has given a green flag for the payments feature to be used here.

The payment feature is enabled merely by linking the app to the country’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) that allows users to link their bank account without sharing confidential details.