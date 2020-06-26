WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature for the messaging platform called animated stickers. As the name suggests, WhatsApp users will be able to send animated stickers to their contacts once the feature is rolled out.According to WABetaInfo, the feature is being tested in WhatsApp version v2.20.194.7 beta for Android and v2.20.70.26 beta for iOS.WhatsApp had earlier rolled out support for stickers back in 2019 where users could also download sticker packs from different sources to use in the app.This WhatsApp Bug Could Have Put Your Phone Number On GoogleAs per the report, you will be able to save and send all types of animated stickers. However, the option to import them from third-party sources is not yet available to beta users.Users will also be able to download sticker packs from the WhatsApp store.WhatsApp is currently rolling out the feature only for a specific number of users and only they will be able to view the animated stickers.Animated stickers have been available on Telegram and even Gboard and it’s high time that WhatsApp got the feature on the platform.According to an Android Police report, currently, animated stickers of Playful Piyomaru, Rico's Sweet Life, Moody Foodies, Chummy Chum Chums, and Bright Days have been seen being tested on WhatsApp.The report also mentions that sticker packs are not visible unless someone sends a sticker from each pack. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.