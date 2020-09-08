Beware! WhatsApp Text Bomb Makes Phone Crash & Hang Incessantly

WhatsApp is the largest messaging platform in the world with over 1.3 billion users. Its popularity has not only given it a large userbase but has also attracted malicious actors.

According to a recent report by WABetainfo, some users are receiving what we call text bombs that is making WhatsApp crash on mobile phones and hang incessantly.

The text bomb called ‘Scary Messages’ is causing WhatsApp to crash even when the app is closed and started again.