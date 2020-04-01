WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Login With Same Number on Two Devices
How many times have you wished that WhatsApp would let you access the same mobile number on two different devices?
Well, that wish might soon become reality as reports suggest the Facebook-owned messaging app is working on support for the feature. This has been spotted by WAbetainfo, which has got access to the feature on the beta version and it expects the official roll out to happen for users in the coming months.
WhatsApp has been adding new features for its users, which includes the option to use their account on the desktop by mirroring from the mobile. But allowing the same number to work on two devices will be interesting, and by the looks of it people are excited about the news.
As mentioned in this post, WhatsApp will notify users if the other person has switched devices. In that case, the encryption key for keeping that chat secure will be changed in the back end.
The tipster believes that WhatsApp is working on the roll out of the feature at the earliest, giving it priority and adding new improvements regularly. “ WhatsApp is giving a lot of priorities to this feature, bringing many improvements in every update. Being under development, these changes are not visible publicly,” the post adds.
We’re keen to see if the multi-device support lets you function between Android and iOS devices, or whether they have to be on the same platform. Also, will both the devices need to carry the SIM (of the account number) to support the feature.
