WhatsApp Scraps 15 May Deadline for Accepting Its Privacy Policy
WhatsApp has scrapped its 15 May deadline of privacy policy update.
Cross messaging platform WhatsApp has scrapped its 15 May deadline of privacy policy update and informed that not accepting the terms will 'not lead to deletion of accounts', according to a PTI report.
In an emailed statement to PTI, a WhatsApp spokesperson said: “No accounts will be deleted on 15 May because of this update and no one in India will lose functionality of WhatsApp either. We will follow up with reminders to people over the next several weeks."
The spokesperson said that a "majority of users who have received the new terms of service have accepted them."
However, the company did not clarify the reason behind the decision and did not reveal the number of users who have accepted the terms so far.
The cross messaging platform was earlier accused of forcing its users to accept the ‘privacy policy’ or leave the platform. Speculations were made that WhatsApp is seeking to read private conversations of its users and is willing to share it with Facebook to run its business model.
Millions of WhatsApp users chose to switch to other alternatives. Due to which, the messaging platform then decided to delay its privacy policy update until 15 May 2021.
Earlier, on 13 April ,India’s antitrust and fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) told the Delhi High Court that WhatsApp’s controversial privacy policy updates could lead to excessive data collection and ‘stalking’ of its users.
Meanwhile, CCI ordered an investigation into WhatsApp’s proposed privacy policy changes, which were believed to read chats and calls of its users. After which, the Facebook-owned firm challenged the CCI’s decision before the Delhi High Court. The Delhi HC heard the arguments of both sides and the order was reserved.
