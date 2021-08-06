WhatsApp Rolls Out 'View Once' Feature: Here's How to Use It
Media sent using WhatsApp's 'view once' feature will not be saved in the recipient’s mobile phone.
WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out the new 'view once' feature. The popular messaging app owned by Facebook said that the photos and videos sent using the 'view once' feature will disappear from the chat after they’ve been opened, giving users even more control over their privacy.
This feature has been a part of Snapchat since its launch. Facebook introduced it on Instagram, and now it is also rolling out the same for WhatsApp.
"We’re rolling out the feature to everyone starting this week and are looking forward to feedback on this new way to send private and disappearing media," WhatsApp said in a blog published on 3 August.
In order to use the 'view once' feature, users need to update their app first. They will be able to see the icon of the newly added feature. Users can then just directly click an image or record a video using that feature.
Here are some of the details revealed by WhatsApp about the 'view once' feature:
Media will not be saved in the recipient’s mobile phone
After sending a 'view once' photo or video, users won’t be able to view it again
After the media has been viewed, the message will appear as “opened” to avoid any confusion about what was happening in the chat at the time
Users can’t forward, save, star, or share photos or videos that were sent or received using the 'view once' feature
Users can only see if a recipient has opened a 'view once' photo or video if they have read receipts turned on
If a photo or video sent using 'view once' is not opened within 14 days of it being sent, it will expire from the chat
Users must note that they will not be notified if someone takes a screenshot or screen records the media before it disappears.
