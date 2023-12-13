WhatsApp Rolls Out Reply Bar for Status Updates Similar to Instagram; How To Use

WhatsApp initially started as a simple messaging platform, but the app, currently owned by Meta, introduced multiple features over the years that have made it a social media platform, a payments app, a business portal, etc. With interesting features like status updates, channels, and communities, WhatsApp has become similar to Meta's other social platforms. The online instant messaging platform keeps working on new features and updates to help users. One should know the latest announcements online.
As per the reports surfacing online, WhatsApp is currently working on replicating yet another feature from Instagram Stories by introducing a reply bar for status updates on both Android and iOS models. Users should know the latest details about the brand-new feature before it is introduced by the instant messaging platform. We have all the important announcements for you.
Read till the end to know the benefits of the new update by WhatsApp. You must have the latest version of the app when the status reply bar feature is rolled out for users to try it for themselves.
WhatsApp Reply Bar for Status: Details
According to the details announced by the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the popular messaging platform, WhatsApp has launched a reply bar feature for status updates to beta testers on Android and iOS devices.
The reply bar is present at the bottom of status updates, similar to the one present on Instagram Stories. This brand-new feature will make responding to statuses convenient. Right now, WhatsApp users can swipe up on a status update to reply. With a dedicated reply bar, they can easily type in their responses to status updates, as per the latest details announced online.
It is important to note that the update is reportedly rolling out to some beta users. Users should have the updated app if they want to try out the new Instagram-like feature. The feature is expected to be released for more users in the coming days.
Earlier in December 2023, WhatsApp was working on a feature that would help users to share their WhatsApp statuses to Instagram. The messaging platform already allows users to share their WhatsApp statuses on Facebook.
Users should stay alert to know all the latest features and updates being introduced by the Meta-owned platform, WhatsApp. All the features help users to improve their experience on the app.
