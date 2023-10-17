WhatsApp Rolls Out New Audio and Video Menu Feature: What Is It and How To Use?

WhatsApp's New Audio and Video Menu Feature: The messaging and calling platform WhatsApp has recently rolled out a new feature for beta testers called 'Audio and Video Menu.' Currently, WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.21.1.71 has been marked compatible for this new update, however, soon more people would be able to employ this feature.

Recently, it was announced that WhatsApp would soon include improved control for quick video messages. Through this option, WhatsApp gave users more control over this function by enabling them to turn off video messaging. Due to multiple complaints from customers who felt that the instant video messaging functionality didn't work efficiently, it looks like WhatsApp is abandoning this feature. One of the main reasons behind this is that users had to manually enable this option, and everyone was not aware about this. However, with new Audio and Video Menu feature, users can instantly switch between the audio and video mode without doing any manual setting in the application.