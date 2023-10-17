WhatsApp Rolls Out New Audio and Video Menu Feature: What Is It and How To Use?

WhatsApp's New Audio and Video Menu Feature: The messaging and calling platform WhatsApp has recently rolled out a new feature for beta testers called 'Audio and Video Menu.' Currently, WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.21.1.71 has been marked compatible for this new update, however, soon more people would be able to employ this feature.
Recently, it was announced that WhatsApp would soon include improved control for quick video messages. Through this option, WhatsApp gave users more control over this function by enabling them to turn off video messaging. Due to multiple complaints from customers who felt that the instant video messaging functionality didn't work efficiently, it looks like WhatsApp is abandoning this feature. One of the main reasons behind this is that users had to manually enable this option, and everyone was not aware about this. However, with new Audio and Video Menu feature, users can instantly switch between the audio and video mode without doing any manual setting in the application.
WhatsApp's New Audio and Video Menu Feature: How To Use It?
Users must know that they can switch between the audio or video messaging feature by simply clicking on the microphone or camera icon within the chats. According to Wabetainfo, "The introduction of a menu to choose between audio and video message mode, as opposed to an automatic switch, offers a clear advantage in terms of user control and flexibility. In fact, allowing users to manually select between audio and video message mode gives them greater control over their communication. In addition, we think that automatic switching can sometimes lead to unintentional mode changes. With a manual menu, users can be confident that the mode they select is the one they will use, reducing the chances of unexpected switches."
The WhatsApp New Audio and Video Menu allows users to instantly use audio or video message option depending on the requirement. This is more user-friendly and provides more control and flexibility.
