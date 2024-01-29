WhatsApp Pinned Events Feature for Communities To Roll out Soon; Check Details

WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a Pinned Events section under the Communities tab on the popular social media platform for users. The new feature will help members within a WhatsApp Community to know about the latest events shared in one of the many groups in the community. It will also allow users to create reminders for important occasions. This feature will be extremely helpful to those who want to keep track of the latest events taking place in the community.
One should note that the WhatsApp Community Pinned Events feature is rolling out to WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.24.3.20 update, currently. The new version is available for download on the PlayStore app for those who have signed up for WhatsApp Beta. Take note of all the latest details about the brand-new feature on the messaging platform.
Here are the important updates about the Pinned Events feature on WhatsApp Community. Read till the end to know all the latest updates and announcements by the popular Meta platform regarding the new update for the users.
WhatsApp Pinned Events Feature: Latest Details
The best advantage of the WhatsApp Pinned Events feature on WhatsApp Community is that admins don't need to create a pinned event. The feature will automatically understand when a planned event is shared by an admin within one of the groups in the community.
The feature will automatically pin the event in the community description for users to remember the details. This update is particularly useful for WhatsApp Communities that have several groups and are extremely active with a lot of messages being shared.
You will not miss the event if it is automatically pinned by the social media platform.
Once you tap on the pinned event, you will get more information about whether it's a scheduled call or a reminder for any event. This brand-new feature will help users save time and also ensure that they don't skip any important events planned by the WhatsApp Community admins.
Usually, people have to scroll through a lot of messages or use the search function to find an event, however, the new feature will save you from making this effort.
One should note that the feature is only rolling out for WhatsApp Beta users on Android. It is believed that the update will be available to more users in future.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)