WhatsApp is the most commonly used messaging application with a subscriber base of over 2 billion. The Facebook-owned platform has been constantly developing features for the app to make the in-app experience better.According to a WABetainfo report, it is expected that the company will release the multi-device support for WhatsApp in the months to come.Currently, WhatsApp only allows one device per connection. However, with the upcoming update, you’ll be able to use the same WhatsApp number on multiple devices.WhatsApp Forwards Can Be Checked For Fake News Using This BotWhatsApp does allow a user to mirror their WhatsApp to their desktop using WhatsApp Web but that is as close as it gets to using WhatsApp on two devices.According to WABetainfo, the testing for the feature has begun but the website also says that there is no fixed timeline for the feature to be rolled out in the final version of the app.The launch of the multi-device support could be in-line with the launch of the WhatsApp support for the iPad which is also in the works. Considering that WhatsApp is planning a separate WhatsApp for iPad OS, Apple device users will be able to use two WhatsApp accounts simultaneously.WhatsApp’s New Feature Lets You Scans QR Codes to Add ContactsWhatsApp’s rival app Telegram allows multi-device support as you can use the same Telegram account on multiple devices.Knowing the time WhatsApp usually takes to launch features, don’t expect the multi-device support for the platform to come out anytime soon as even the Dark Mode for WhatsApp took more than a year for the official version to be released.