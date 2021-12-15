WhatsApp Launches 'Voice Message Preview' Feature: Here's How to Use

In order to preview a WhatsApp voice message, open an individual or a group chat. Tap and hold the 'microphone' and slide up to lock hands-free recording. Record your message.

After your are done recording, tap 'stop'. To listen to what you have recorded, tap 'play'. "You can also tap any part of the recording to play it from that timestamp," reads the official FAQ page of WhatsApp.

If you want to delete the message, then click on 'trash can'. If you want to send it, then click on 'send'.