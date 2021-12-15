WhatsApp Launches 'Voice Message Preview' Feature: Here's How to Use
WhatsApp 'Voice Message Preview' feature allows users to listen to their voice message before sending it.
US-based instant messaging app WhatsApp on Tuesday, 14 December, enabled a 'Voice Message Preview' feature for its users. This feature allows users to listen to the voice message they have recorded before sending it.
"They’re not mistakes, they’re rehearsals. Now you can preview your voice messages before you hit send," the company tweeted while announcing the new feature.
WhatsApp Launches Three New Features
How to Preview a Voice Message on WhatsApp?
In order to preview a WhatsApp voice message, open an individual or a group chat. Tap and hold the 'microphone' and slide up to lock hands-free recording. Record your message.
After your are done recording, tap 'stop'. To listen to what you have recorded, tap 'play'. "You can also tap any part of the recording to play it from that timestamp," reads the official FAQ page of WhatsApp.
If you want to delete the message, then click on 'trash can'. If you want to send it, then click on 'send'.
"By reviewing a draft of a voice recording before you send it, you can send your outgoing message with confidence," WhatsApp added.
According to a statement released by the company, voice messages are one of the most popular WhatsApp features for users around the world.
