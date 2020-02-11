After Android, WhatsApp Dark Theme Now Rolling Out to iPhone Users
iPhone users are finally getting their long overdue dark mode feature, something which Android users were able to experience few weeks back.
This update was shared by reliable tipster WABetainfo on Monday, who pointed out that certain users with the beta version of WhatsApp on iOS are getting the much awaited feature on their devices. The post mentions that users with WhatsApp beta version 2.20 are seeing the option available on their account.
The version is yet to release for the stable version of the app but the tipster believes both Android and iOS roll outs are not far away.
It has been intriguing to see that even though iOS 13 got its native support for dark mode, Facebook’s main apps like WhatsApp didn’t become compatible.
Here are the steps to enable dark mode on WhatsApp beta version:
- Go to Settings on WhatsApp
- Click on Chats and select Theme
- Choose from Set by Battery saver, Light and Dark
- Select Dark and to enable theme
Dark mode has essentially been a hit with Android users, especially with its battery saving nature, and it seems Instagram users on iOS have liked the offering, so it’s a matter of time before WhatsApp starts supporting the feature for iPhones as well.
Having said that, Android got its due which came almost a month after the same tipster had mentioned that the dark theme update is almost ready for the Android beta version of the messaging app.
With this option available, users are be able to choose from ‘dark, light and set by battery saver’ options, wherein ‘Light’ is the normal theme, ‘set by battery saver’ will automatically switch from light to dark theme, and the ‘dark’ option will change the theme to dark by default.
