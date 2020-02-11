After Android, WhatsApp Dark Theme Now Rolling Out to iPhone Users

It has been intriguing to see that even though iOS 13 got its native support for dark mode, Facebook’s main apps like WhatsApp didn’t become compatible.

Here are the steps to enable dark mode on WhatsApp beta version:

Go to Settings on WhatsApp Click on Chats and select Theme Choose from Set by Battery saver, Light and Dark Select Dark and to enable theme

Dark mode has essentially been a hit with Android users, especially with its battery saving nature, and it seems Instagram users on iOS have liked the offering, so it’s a matter of time before WhatsApp starts supporting the feature for iPhones as well.

Having said that, Android got its due which came almost a month after the same tipster had mentioned that the dark theme update is almost ready for the Android beta version of the messaging app.