WhatsApp Introduces Four New Features For Text Formatting; Details Here

WhatsApp announced that the channel admins will also be able to use these options.

1. Bulleted Lists help the users outline steps in a process, list ingredients in a recipe, or call out the main points of a message. To use this feature type the symbol, followed by a space.

2. Numbered Lists help the users to note a specific order of things such as instructions or a recap of events. To use this feature, type 1 or 2 digits followed by a period and one space.

3. Block Quote helps the users highlight their key text and make it more noticeable in the messages. To use this new feature, type the > symbol followed by a space.

4. Inline Code helps distinguish specific information within a sentence. To use, wrap text with a ` symbol.