WhatsApp Testing Feature to Add More Users to Video & Audio Calls

"WhatsApp, probably due to the concerns for the COVID-19 and the fact that more users are using group calls, has decided to extend that limit to allow calls with more participants," said the report.

The company is yet to reveal how many users will finally be able to join the group call when the new calling feature is rolled out globally.

The changes were spotted in WhatsApp Messenger beta for iOS 2.20.50.23.

While you're in a call, WhatsApp shows a new header, informing that the call is end-to-end encrypted.

"All participants will have to be on the most recent WhatsApp version for iOS and Android to be able to participate in a bigger group call," the report mentioned.