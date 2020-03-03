WhatsApp Will Soon Let Users Protect Chat Backups on Cloud

WhatsApp is a popular messaging platform, with over 2 billion users across the globe. It claims to have end-to-end encryption, making sure nobody except for the sender and receiver of the message is able to read its content.

But most people might not be aware that WhatsApp chats saved on Google Drive (or Apple iCloud) are not encrypted, allowing any country’s government to request for accessing those messages, readable in simple steps.

Which is why it’s important to point out that WhatsApp in beta on Android is now allowing people to lock their chat backups with password. This update has been posted by WABetainfo on Tuesday, which has shared screenshots of the feature showing up in the settings of the messaging app.