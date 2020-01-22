Vodafone Backs Out From Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency Project

Telecom major Vodafone has joined the list of top companies which have backed out from Facebook's controversial Libra cryptocurrency project.

Vodafone joins PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, Mercado Pago, eBay, Stripe and Booking Holdings in withdrawing from the controversial project -- and is the first company to exit after the Libra Association was formed in October last year, Coindesk reported on Tuesday.

The companies have left owing to concerns about heightened regulatory scrutiny from the US government and also users' data privacy.

"We can confirm that Vodafone is no longer a member of the Libra Association. Although the makeup of the Association members may change over time, the design of Libra's governance and technology ensures the Libra payment system will remain resilient," the Libra Association said in a statement.