Vivo Y300 Launching on 21 November 2024: Expected Features and Specifications

Vivo is all set to launch its next Y-series smartphone in India, the Vivo Y300, on 21 November at 12 pm IST. The brand has already revealed the phone's design, camera setup, and confirmed its launch date through a teaser.
The Vivo Y300 will feature the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It might feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.
The camera setup, as seen in the teaser, will likely consist of a dual-camera system on the rear with a 50 MP wide-angle primary lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The rear camera setup will also feature an Aura ring light for enhanced low-light photography and creative flash effects. The front is expected to house a 32 MP selfie camera.
The Vivo Y300 is anticipated to pack a 5000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The device will be available in various color options, including Green, Purple, and a titanium-like hue, which might be officially named Titanium Silver, Phantom Purple, and Emerald Green.
While the pricing details remain unannounced, reports suggest that the Vivo Y300 could fall between the Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 price range, depending on the variant. More information about the Vivo Y300, including its availability and pricing details, will be revealed at the launch event on 21 November 2024.
Vivo Y300 Launch Date in India
Vivo Y300 will be launched in India on 21 November 2024 at 12 pm IST.
Vivo Y300: Features and Specifications (Expected)
A 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.
Powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.
12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.
An in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.
A dual-camera system, including a 50 MP wide-angle primary lens and 2MP depth sensor. A 32 MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
5000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.
