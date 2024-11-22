Vivo Y300 5G Launched in India: Confirmed Features, Price, and Specifications

Vivo has finally launched the Vivo Y300 5G in India, expanding its Y-series lineup in the country. The new smartphone succeeds the Vivo Y200 from last year and brings several upgrades, including a new design, improved dust and water resistance, and faster charging. It joins the Vivo Y300 Plus that was released in the country last month and falls into the sub-Rs 25,000 segment.
The Vivo Y300 5G is available in three color options: Phantom Purple, Emerald Green, and Titanium Silver. It is now available for pre-booking, with sales commencing on 26 November. The phone will be sold through Vivo's official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and partner retail stores. As part of the launch offer, buyers will receive an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 and can purchase the Vivo TWS 3e earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 1,499.
The Vivo Y300 5G features a flat frame design with a pill-shaped camera island on the rear panel, giving it a refreshed look compared to its predecessor. The phone also boasts an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, an upgrade from the IP54 rating on the Y200. The Vivo Y300 5G has improved outdoor visibility compared to its predecessor.
Internally, the Vivo Y300 5G packs an upgraded chipset and supports faster charging. It runs on Android 14 out of the box and features AI Supermoon, AI Erase, and AI Enhance camera features to enhance photo quality.
Vivo Y300 5G Launch Date
Vivo Y300 5G was launched on 21 November 2024.
Vivo Y300 5G Price
The price of Vivo Y300 5G is Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 23,999.
Vivo Y300 5G: Features and Specifications
A 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1,800 nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.
A dual-rear camera setup, including 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor paired with a 2MP portrait lens. The phone has a 32MP selfie snapper for video calling. There is also an Aura Light flash.
5,000mAh battery with 80W charging support.
Runs on Funtouch OS 14-based on Android 14 OS.
Other features include an in-screen fingerprint scanner, extended virtual RAM, an IP64 rating, 5G support, microSD card slot, WiFi, and USB-C port.
