Vivo Y300 5G Launched in India: Confirmed Features, Price, and Specifications

Vivo has finally launched the Vivo Y300 5G in India, expanding its Y-series lineup in the country. The new smartphone succeeds the Vivo Y200 from last year and brings several upgrades, including a new design, improved dust and water resistance, and faster charging. It joins the Vivo Y300 Plus that was released in the country last month and falls into the sub-Rs 25,000 segment.

The Vivo Y300 5G is available in three color options: Phantom Purple, Emerald Green, and Titanium Silver. It is now available for pre-booking, with sales commencing on 26 November. The phone will be sold through Vivo's official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and partner retail stores. As part of the launch offer, buyers will receive an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 and can purchase the Vivo TWS 3e earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 1,499.