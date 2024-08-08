Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro Launched in India: Features, Specifications, Price & Sale

Tech giant Vivo has launched its most awaited V40 Series in India. Two handsets including Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro were revealed in the series. Both the smartphones feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, and a maximum brightness of 4500 nits. The handsets run on Android 14 based on Funtouch OS and flaunt a massive 5,500 mAh battery. The starting price of Vivo V40 is Rs 34,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant while as the price of Vivo V40 Pro starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB/256GB storage model.

Let us check out the details below.