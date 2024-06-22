Vivo T3 Lite 5G Launch Date Confirmed: Check Features, Specifications, and Price

Vivo T3 Lite 5G Launch Date in India: Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone in the T3 lineup. The Vivo T3 Lite 5G will be unveiled in India on 27 June 2024 at 12 pm. According to several teasers released by the company, some of the features and specifications of the handset have been confirmed, including Sony AI camera system, green and black color options, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, dual-camera system, and more.
Once the Vivo T3 Lite 5G will be launched in India, the smartphone will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, official website of the company, and offline retail stores. According to reports, the forthcoming Vivo T3 Lite will be the company's most affordable 5G handset. Let us read about the Vivo T3 Lite 5G launch date, features, specifications, price, and other details below.
Vivo T3 Lite 5G Launch Date in India
Vivo T3 Lite 5G will be launched in India on 27 June 2024 at 12 pm IST.
Vivo T3 Lite 5G Price in India
Although, the company has not revealed the exact price of the handset, it is anticipated that the Vivo T3 Lite 5G will be a budget friendly smartphone and may be priced under Rs 12,000.
Vivo T3 Lite 5G: Features and Specifications
Following is the list of expected features and specifications of the Vivo T3 Lite 5G.
A flat design with a waterdrop notch.
Lightning fast processor, which may be MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.
50 MP Sony AI camera.
Green and black color options.
Dual camera setup on the rear.
5G connectivity, which makes it one of the most affordable dual 5G smartphone.
