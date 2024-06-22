Vivo T3 Lite 5G Launch Date Confirmed: Check Features, Specifications, and Price

Vivo T3 Lite 5G Launch Date in India: Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone in the T3 lineup. The Vivo T3 Lite 5G will be unveiled in India on 27 June 2024 at 12 pm. According to several teasers released by the company, some of the features and specifications of the handset have been confirmed, including Sony AI camera system, green and black color options, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, dual-camera system, and more.

Once the Vivo T3 Lite 5G will be launched in India, the smartphone will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, official website of the company, and offline retail stores. According to reports, the forthcoming Vivo T3 Lite will be the company's most affordable 5G handset. Let us read about the Vivo T3 Lite 5G launch date, features, specifications, price, and other details below.