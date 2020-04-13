Using Data and AI To Manage a COVID-19 Response

Black swan events like the COVID-19 pandemic have the potential to stress public health infrastructures and civic systems to the point of collapse. Because the virus primarily spreads via direct, and even indirect, human contact the potential scale for the spread, as we are seeing, is significant.

Two techniques can be applied to curb the spread of a virus:

• Prevention/Cure: Medical solutions driven by vaccines (prevention), and therapeutics (cure).

• Mitigation: Arresting spread through human behaviour, such as practicing hygiene and social isolation/distancing.