Trump Talks About Importance of a Secure 5G Network With PM Modi
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed a wide array of topics with PM Modi and as expected both the leaders spoke on the subject of 5G network and technology.
The US President informed the media during his joint press conference that he discussed the importance of a secure 5G telecom network with PM Modi.
The highly contentious matter was tabled for talks, especially with India being one of the few countries to have allowed China-based Huawei to test its 5G network in the country, as well as partner with telecom operators for its roll out in the near future.
As a matter of fact, Trump was accompanied by Ajit Pai, President, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) who also met with R S Sharma, the Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) as well as Anshu Prakash, Chairman DCC & Secretary(T), Dept of Telecom (DoT) on Monday when they talked about issues like 5G spectrum and various network bands.
Huawei has been an important subject matter for the US President, who is seeking support from ally nations, asking them to reconsider allowing the Chinese telecom giant to operate in their 5G ecosystems.
Interestingly, Australia and Japan are some of the countries that have barred Huawei from their 5G networks, with many more expected to join in the coming months. Even the United Kingdom, a few weeks back, decided it will give Huawei limited access to its telecom network.
On the other hand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea and even Saudi Arabia among others have opened their gates to Huawei. In India, Huawei is teaming up with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for 5G trials, after the DoT gave its nod to the network giant.
But this is unlikely to deter Trump and Co. from pursuing their interests, which will put Huawei in a corner. According to a CNBC report, the US government under Trump plans to host a 5G summit which will include technology leaders from across the globe. The summit is expected to take place in April, wherein they will look for ways to thwart Huawei’s domination with its 5G technology in the years to come.
