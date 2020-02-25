Trump Talks About Importance of a Secure 5G Network With PM Modi

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed a wide array of topics with PM Modi and as expected both the leaders spoke on the subject of 5G network and technology.

The US President informed the media during his joint press conference that he discussed the importance of a secure 5G telecom network with PM Modi.

The highly contentious matter was tabled for talks, especially with India being one of the few countries to have allowed China-based Huawei to test its 5G network in the country, as well as partner with telecom operators for its roll out in the near future.

As a matter of fact, Trump was accompanied by Ajit Pai, President, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) who also met with R S Sharma, the Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) as well as Anshu Prakash, Chairman DCC & Secretary(T), Dept of Telecom (DoT) on Monday when they talked about issues like 5G spectrum and various network bands.