US Company Shares Its Ventilator Design For Free to Fight COVID-19

There is a desperate need for ventilators at hospitals around the world and MedTech startups and even the manufacturing industry is chipping in with prototypes of ventilators that can be used in these dire situations.

American healthcare and biomedical engineering company Medtronic was in the news recently as Tesla CEO Elon Musk had discussed with the company about a possible collaboration in building ventilator hardware to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report in Techcrunch, Medtronic has taken things further from that discussion and decided to make the design plans for its in-house ventilator freely available for anyone to use.

It’s giving the full design specifications. product manual, documents for its Puritan Bennett (PB) 560 portable ventilator hardware.