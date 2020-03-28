This Company Gets Nod For Test Detecting Coronavirus in 5 Minutes

And on Friday, US-based medical devices and health care company called Abbott claims to have got federal approvals for tests that can detect the coronavirus in five minutes. That’s not all, it can deliver negative results in around 13 minutes.

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), delivering positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes,” the company mentioned in its statement.

It claims to be using the patented ID Now platform, which is renowned for delivering quick test results in emergency situations.