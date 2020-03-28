This Company Gets Nod For Test Detecting Coronavirus in 5 Minutes
Various healthcare and technology companies have been summoned to help with manufacturing of equipment that will help countries do more tests, giving them reality of the situation on the ground.
And on Friday, US-based medical devices and health care company called Abbott claims to have got federal approvals for tests that can detect the coronavirus in five minutes. That’s not all, it can deliver negative results in around 13 minutes.
“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), delivering positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes,” the company mentioned in its statement.
It claims to be using the patented ID Now platform, which is renowned for delivering quick test results in emergency situations.
It says, “the ID NOW platform is small, lightweight (6.6 pounds) and portable (the size of a small toaster), and uses molecular technology, which is valued by clinicians and the scientific community for its high degree of accuracy.”
Abbott has confirmed it will be make the platform available for tests to healthcare providers from next week onwards. “ The company is working with the administration to deploy tests to areas where they can have the greatest impact,” the company pointed in the statement.
Interestingly, Abbott had launched another testing tool few days back called the Abbott m2000™ RealTime SARS-CoV-2 EUA and the company claims using both these it expects to produce about 5 million tests per month.
