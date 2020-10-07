‘Big Four Enjoy Monopoly Power’: US Antitrust Committee Report

A 16-month investigation into the monopolistic practices by some of the biggest tech companies in the world like Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon has revealed that these firms enjoy monopolistic powers in the industry and checks and balances need to be enforced.

According to a CNBC report, the Democratic congressional staff recommended changes to the antitrust laws that could bring about changes to the organisational structure of these companies such as separating parts of their businesses or making it tougher for them to buy smaller, competitive companies.

The 450-page report lays down the key takeaways from the hearings, interviews and also the 1.3 million documents that they had to scour through during the investigation.