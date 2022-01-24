UPI Lite Testing Begins: Here's How Govt Plans to Take Digital Payments Offline

Weeks after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a framework to allow offline digital payments, reports suggest that the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is testing a system to facilitate such transactions.

Called UPI Lite, the solution will allow payments based on the Unified Payments Interface (used by apps like BHIM and Google Pay) to happen without an active internet connection, sources told Mint.

Here's all you need to know about how, and why, the RBI is taking digital payments offline: