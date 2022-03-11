Ukraine Crisis: Amazon Turns Off Prime Video in Russia, Halts Product Shipments

Amazon has joined the growing number of businesses suspending commercial activities in Russia in the wake of the country's unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

The e-commerce giant said in a statement that it was cutting off access to Prime Video for customers based in Russia, given "the ongoing situation in Russia and Ukraine."

Amazon said it had also ceased shipment of retail products to customers in Russia and Belarus and said it would no longer be taking orders from Russian customers for its video game "New World," the only game the company sells directly in the country, reports Variety.com.