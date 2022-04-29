Twitter’s Loss, Mastodon’s Gain? Thousands Switch After Musk's Takeover

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has seemingly prompted thousands of users to seek greener pastures. The Tesla CEO's vision of unrestricted free speech doesn't sit well with several users who believe that it will foster a culture of hate and misinformation.

Mastodon, seen as one of the Twitter's main alternatives, gained 1,41,000 monthly average users (MAUs) since 25 April – the day Elon struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, according to its CEO Eugen Rochko.

The sudden influx even caused Mastodon's servers to slow down.

“Mastodon social is being slow right now, as far as I can tell because there are twice as many people using it at the same time as ever. I’m working on making it go fast again," Rochko wrote on the platform.

The effect was also felt by other social media platforms like CounterSocial, which underwent "infrastructure upgrades" to deal with "an unprecedented influx" of new users.