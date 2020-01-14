Twitter Could Soon Allow Users to Tip Each Other With Bitcoins

Twitter is considering a feature that would allow users to tip one another - in Bitcoins though.

The Information reports that the micro-blogging platform is working on implementing a new payment feature to let people send money to each other.

It is not yet clear whether the Twitter tipping feature would integrate with Jack Dorsey's other company, Square, which is a financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco.

Dorsey has made absolutely no secret of his love of Bitcoin over the years.