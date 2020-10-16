Twitter’s Service Mostly Restored After Global Outage

For about an hour-and-a-half, Twitter Inc suffered a worldwide outage on Thursday, 15 October. Service was restored and tweets began loading at around 7:15 am IST.

“Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone,” Twitter Support had posted.



The company had stated that there was some trouble with the internal systems and there was no evidence of a security breach or a hack.



“The outage was caused by a system change initiated earlier then planned, affecting most of our servers. We’re working hard to bring Twitter back to normal and expect things to be fully resolved in 1-2 hours. We appreciate your patience,” read a tweet by Twitter Support.