Twitter Will Give Users the Power to Decide Who Replies to Tweets
Twitter has become a source of online harassment for users, something that is often reported to the micro-blogging platform. And after all this time, it has decided a unique way to put a curb on a number of incidents reported by its users.
Twitter will soon give users four options; Global, Group, Panel, and Statement to decide who will be able to reply to their conversations or threads from their profile. This was announced by Suzanne Xie, Director - Product Management, Twitter at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 on Wednesday.
This according to Twitter will ensure its users would not have to make their account private in order to avoid bullies.
The feature will be launched globally sometime later this year. Before making it public, Twitter is planning to run mock experiments in the first quarter to get better feedback for the feature.
Four Options That Twitter Will Offer Soon:
- Global - This will let anyone reply
- Group - It is for people you follow & mention
- Panel - It is for people you specifically mention in the tweet
- Statement - This allows you to post a tweet and no one can reply
It remains to be seen how Twitter plans on bringing these features and whether users will feel convinced enough about the new additions.
A few weeks back, Twitter had alerted its users in India of a possible data breach, that is likely to have compromised their login details. The micro-blogging platform had sent alert updates to its users in the country via an email notification, asking them to update the app on mobile at the earliest.
The breach wasn’t officially confirmed by Twitter, as it was not sure whether such an incident had taken place or not.
