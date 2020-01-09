Twitter Will Give Users the Power to Decide Who Replies to Tweets

Twitter has become a source of online harassment for users, something that is often reported to the micro-blogging platform. And after all this time, it has decided a unique way to put a curb on a number of incidents reported by its users.

Twitter will soon give users four options; Global, Group, Panel, and Statement to decide who will be able to reply to their conversations or threads from their profile. This was announced by Suzanne Xie, Director - Product Management, Twitter at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 on Wednesday.

This according to Twitter will ensure its users would not have to make their account private in order to avoid bullies.