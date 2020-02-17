Twitter Goes Offline Globally, Comes Back 10 Mins Later

Micro-blogging platform Twitter was not accessible for millions of users on Monday and it seems the effect was felt across the globe. The platform which runs through mobile as well as desktop, was showing the message "the site can’t be reached" and on mobile, the app wasn’t refreshing for quite sometime.

The downtime was also observed on downdetector, which has a global map for sites that aren’t accessible, and the effect of this incident was reported by users from multiple countries, including India.