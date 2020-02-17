Twitter Goes Offline Globally, Comes Back 10 Mins Later
Micro-blogging platform Twitter was not accessible for millions of users on Monday and it seems the effect was felt across the globe. The platform which runs through mobile as well as desktop, was showing the message "the site can’t be reached" and on mobile, the app wasn’t refreshing for quite sometime.
The downtime was also observed on downdetector, which has a global map for sites that aren’t accessible, and the effect of this incident was reported by users from multiple countries, including India.
The website says the downtime was reported for over 10 minutes on Monday, when millions of users were unable to access content or tweet for that matter. Since, Twitter is the go-to place for sharing news alerts, what does one do when "Twitter goes down"?
Even the desktop version of Twitter was not working for many users.
Taking a closer look at the data reported on downdetector, it is clear that the downtime mostly affected countries in the South East Asian region. Within India, users in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru reported the unavailability of the platform.
In addition to that, you had people from Thailand and Malaysia among others finding Twitter offline. Twitter hasn’t officially shared any reason for this incident, and it’s highly unlikely they’ll be sharing the details about it anytime soon.
Few weeks back, Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp also reported downtime, and using Twitter, users across the globe shared the development with everyone.
Some netizens, however, saw the funny side of the situation and did not miss the opportunity to make memes for the amusement of the others.
A Twitter user said, “I thought my friends finally got sick of me and stopped texting but I guess today's not the day cause Whatsapp is just down ”
Another poked fun at the server of WhatsApp and Instagram compared to that of Twitter.
