All Set Top Boxes to Support More Than One DTH Operator: TRAI

It was last year in October that The Quint spoke with C-DOT, the telecom technology development centre of the Government of India who had proposed the concept of a DTH Set Top Box (STB) that supports interoperability.

We even saw a demo of the STB and learned that something like this will be pushed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India soon. Turns out, it’s happening.

TRAI has stated that all STBs provided to customers will have to mandatorily support interoperability and this will go into effect after the lockdown period ends. The ruling also suggests that the mandate has to be made mandatory only after the current economic crisis is resolved.