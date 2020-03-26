Here Are Some of the Top Free Video Editing Apps for Smartphones

Editing videos on your smartphone may seem like a daunting task.

Traditional video editors on desktops have been known to have more functionality and can be more user-friendly because of the keyboard and mouse support.

This does not mean that mobile video editors are complicated. Here are some of the best and easy-to-use mobile video editing apps for your smartphone that offers a great user interface (UI) and can edit videos for your social networks with ease.

Oh, and did we mention that they’re all available for free?