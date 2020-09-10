Android 11 Is Here: A Look At Some of the Features It Offers
Google has released the latest version of Android for users globally.
Google has officially released the latest version of Android for smartphone users across the globe.
With a focus on managing your conversations and privacy, Google rolled out the Android 11 update that comes with features like location privacy for employees, built-in screen recording and more.
Android 11 will be available on select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and Realme phones, with more partners launching and upgrading devices over the coming months.
How to Download & Install Android 11
If you have the latest Pixel device or even the Pixel 2, Google would have sent you a notification for downloading the new Android 11 over the air.
You can also manually go to the phone’s Settings>System>System Updates option and download the firmware.
Apart from Google Pixel phones, OnePlus has confirmed that Android 11 will be available on the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro through an open beta of Oxygen11.
Oppo is also bringing the latest Android update to the Oppo Find X2 and the Reno 3 series.
While Xiaomi is getting Android 11 on the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, rival Realme has said that it will also get Android 11 for its Realme X50 Pro.
Top New Features On Android 11
Built-In Screen Recording
Despite there being numerous third-party screen recording apps on the Playstore Google is offering its native screen recording feature with the new Android 11.
There are other handsets like Samsung Galaxy devices that come with screen recording as default but the Android 11 update is primarily for smartphones that don’t.
Conversations
Your smartphone, with the new Android 11 update, will receive a dedicated section for text conversations. This is called Conversations. This feature makes it easier for users to view their text notifications at a glance. You can also prioritise certain conversations you don’t want to miss out on.
As an addition, the Conversations tab also allows the user to mute a certain conversation to avoid distractions.
Another noticeable update is Bubbles which transforms all your important conversations in bubbles. Just like the ones you see in Facebook Messenger.
New Media Controls
Media controls on the new Android 11 get an updated look. This helps you manage your media and audio playback experience in a better manner.
You’ll be able to access media setting in the Quick Settings panel instead of it popping up as a notification.
The new media centre also allows the users to switch the audio source from Bluetooth to your headphones with a single tab.
Permissions
Android 11 also gets one-time permission feature where every time you use an app it will ask you whether you’d like to grant it access to certain files or media.
Also, you have the auto-reset permissions feature in Android 11 where if you haven’t been using an app for a long period of time, the OS revokes the permissions granted to the app at the time of installation and resets it.
Other Key Features
The Power menu option has also been updated on Android 11 where it gives you access to your smart home devices.
Some of the features on Android 11 have been restricted to Google Pixel devices. You get app suggestions on the home screen based on your daily routines, and new overview actions that allow you to take a screenshot of an app and select text and images, and more.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.