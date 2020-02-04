TikTok Testing Instagram-Like Profile Redesign for Users

Chinese short-video making platform TikTok is testing a user profile redesign similar to Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing platform Instagram.

"We are always looking for ways to improve the user experience on TikTok. We are currently testing profile designs and functionality to ultimately give users more ways to personalize and engage with their profiles," a TikTok spokesperson confirmed to The Verge on Monday.

The feature test was spotted by New York Times journalist, Taylor Lorenz on Monday. As per The Verge report, the new profile shifts follow count to the left and places more emphasis on user bios.