TikTok’s Parent Could Face $6 Bn Loss Due To Ban in India: Report

It has been estimated that video chat app TikTok could lose $6 billion in revenue as an effect of the app’s ban in India.

As per a TOI report, a source close to the company said that ByteDance has invested more than $1 billion in the India market and the ban virtually halts its business in the country. This would translate to a loss of approximately $6 billion for the company.

The report also mentions that the figure estimated would exceed the predicted numbers if all the other banned apps are combined.