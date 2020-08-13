TikTok Parent Looking to Sell Its India Business to Jio: Report

"We have also assured more than 2,000 strong workforce that we will do everything in our power to restore the positive experiences and opportunities that they can be proud of," Mayer said in a blog, addressing the company's India staff.

However, these assurances appeared to be not enough to calm the minds of many of the company's anxious employees.

Their worries mounted after the platform faced the threat of a similar ban from the Donald Trump administration in the US even as Microsoft disclosed plans to buy TikTok service in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand by mid-September – a deadline set by the US President.