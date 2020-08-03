TikTok Parent ByteDance To Shift HQ From China to UK: Report

The news comes amid Microsoft's discussions with ByteDance to purchase TikTok's operations in the US.

Earlier reports suggested that the talks were halted after the US President Donald Trump threatened to ban TikTok in the country over security concerns.

TikTok has faced allegations that it could share user data with the Chinese government. The company has denied such allegations.

Following a conversation between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and the US President, Microsoft said it was prepared to continue talks to explore a purchase of TikTok in the US.

Microsoft hopes to complete the discussion by mid-September.