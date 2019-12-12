TikTok Makers Bring Music Streaming App Resso to India

Popular short video making app TikTok has amassed billions of users globally in a very short time, and now, the makers of the platform have launched another app in the India called Resso, eyeing the music streaming market.

The app is available on Android and iOS, and users can sign up for the platform and use it on free trial for one month. After which, Resso users will have to pay Rs 99 per month on Android, and Rs 118 per month on iOS.

ByteDance Technology Co Ltd had begun testing its new music-streaming service in the country which has been developed by company called Moon Video Inc.