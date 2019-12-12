TikTok Makers Bring Music Streaming App Resso to India
Popular short video making app TikTok has amassed billions of users globally in a very short time, and now, the makers of the platform have launched another app in the India called Resso, eyeing the music streaming market.
The app is available on Android and iOS, and users can sign up for the platform and use it on free trial for one month. After which, Resso users will have to pay Rs 99 per month on Android, and Rs 118 per month on iOS.
ByteDance Technology Co Ltd had begun testing its new music-streaming service in the country which has been developed by company called Moon Video Inc.
In order to bulk up its content catalogue, it has already inked deals with Indian labels like T-Series and Times Music.
But is still working on expanding its global portfolio with larger players like Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment, as pointed out in multiple reports.
The app interface has a familiar look, and it seems the company has picked up design elements from existing platforms to come up with its final interface. You can select language type from English to local options like Tamil and Bengali among others, with more expected to be added in the coming months.
The app also lets users stream through cellular data, and you can choose the storage location as well. The privacy settings are mostly there to ensure that posts made by the user are either visible to everyone or just their select people.
This is where Resso will offer a different experience, allowing people to share, like and comment on the songs streaming, something that’s worked really well for TikTok in markets like India.
Having said that, TikTok is a free platform, but with Resso offering music content, the paid aspect of the app may not appeal to the userbase that signed up on the former. Which is why it is critical for ByteDance to position Resso as a different platform, and not a relative entity to TikTok.
