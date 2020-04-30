The viral sensation that is TikTok has now registered one of the best quarters ever for any application after it crossed the 2 billion mark for app downloads.New data from research conducted by Sensor Tower shows that TikTok accumulated over 315 million downloads in Q1 2020 across Apple's App Store and Google Play Store.TikTok had previously registered 1.5 billion downloads just five months ago.Parents Can Now Stop Their Kids from Sending DMs on TikTokThe Sensor Tower research shows that India accounted for 30.3 percent of total downloads as the app has racked up over 611 million lifetime downloads to date.The next country is China, where TikTok has had 196.6 million installs or 9.7 percent of the total downloads.The country with the third-highest installs is the United States of America, where it has picked up 165 million installs, or 8.2 percent.Similar to video calling apps, content generation platforms like TikTok and Netflix have also seen a boom in downloads and registrations during the coronavirus lockdown.A vast majority of TikTok downloads have been on Android smartphones, with the data showing that Google Play Store accounted for over 1.5 billion downloads whereas the App Store registered 495.2 million downloads.YouTube To Launch Short-Video Making App to Rival TikTok: Report We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)