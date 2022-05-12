'They’re Ramping Up Efforts': Elon Musk As Russia Downs Internet in Ukraine

The Viasat attack, which came an hour before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, was aimed at the Ukrainian military but hit civilian internet users.

"The EU and its member states, together with its international partners, strongly condemn the malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which targeted the satellite KA-SAT network, operated by Viasat," the EU said in a statement.

"The cyberattack took place one hour before Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 thus facilitating the military aggression."

The EU also called the cyberattack "another example of Russia's continued pattern of irresponsible behaviour in cyberspace," adding that the bloc is "considering further steps to prevent, discourage, deter, and respond to such malicious behaviour".

Prior to the invasion, Ukrainian government websites in January suffered from WhisperGate destructive malwares.

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre said that Russian military intelligence was "almost certainly" behind it.

In addition, the US has also observed Russian military cyber operators deploying wiper malware, including WhisperGate, on the Ukrainian government and private sector networks, TechCrunch reported.

