Telegram Update: Check New Attachment Menu, Live Stream and Other Updates

Download Manager

Telegram has introduced a new 'Download' icon to view and manage (pause and resume) all downloads or individual items, and select one to increase its priority or view it in chat.

New Attachment Menu

The popular messenger has also introduced a 'selected' option for its users which can be used while selecting multiple photos or videos. It is used for the preview of selected media and to rearrange/ remove it.

"On iOS, the Attach attachment menu has been fully redesigned to catch up with the Android app. The in-app camera option is now beautifully integrated into the gallery and a new navigation bar gives quick access to photos, files, location sharing and more," the blog added.